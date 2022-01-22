Voting rights advocates rally in Springfield

SPRINGIFELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Voting rights legislation continues to be bottled up in the Senate in a partisan battle over eliminating the filibuster.

Western Massachusetts Grassroots Voting Rights Advocates in Springfield took their concerns to Congressman Richard Neal at the Federal Building on State Street Saturday afternoon.

Spearheaded by the Western Massachusetts Area Labor Federation, the group showed their support for Congressman Neal’s pro-voting rights stance.

They called on him to work with his Senate colleagues in the interest of removing roadblocks to the pending voting rights bills.

Saturday’s rally was originally scheduled for last Monday, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.