SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some hundreds of Springfield children will return to school wearing a new pair of sneakers later this month. A gift from the Vox New England Network of Churches.

This is the second year the Vox Church has made a gift of a pair of sneakers to children whose parents can ill afford the cost for each of their children. For the Vox church this is a means of making their ministry better known in western Massachusetts, while also serving families in need.

Dan Tedone the Vox Church Coordinator told 22News, “It’s incredible, we’ve had a long time coming. We started last year, we’ve been preparing it for six months, and it’s just incredible to see it come to fruition.”

Parents with their budgets overwhelmed by inflation found the gift of sneakers a godsend, just as they did a year ago when they and their children first accepted this generosity from the church.

Luis Garcia of Springfield said, “I feel very happy for families.”

History and an act of generosity repeating themselves. Those Springfield children will start school later this month with pride, wearing brand new sneakers to that first day of school.