WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is International Transgender Day of Visibility, a worldwide event dedicated to recognizing the Transgender community.

Western New England University’s bi-monthly discussion series titled “Wait… What?!” will focus on transgender services available locally. The zoom discussion is free and open to the public and runs from 12 to 1 p.m.

Attorney Jessica Marcellino of Western New England University School of Law’s Center for Social Justice will be joined by local service providers in a discussion presented by the Women’s Fund.

“The Center is honored to be able to contribute to the LGBTQ+ community in such an essential way,” said Marcellino. “Unfortunately, many in the LGBTQ+ community face significant barriers to obtaining something as fundamental as accurate government identification. The Center recognized this need and that was the impetus behind GAIP.”