WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday afternoon, a wake will be held in Waltham to honor the life of a police officer who was killed when a driver crashed into the construction site he was working on last week.

Peter Simon, 54, was driving a stolen pickup truck when he attempted to do a U-turn in traffic and struck another vehicle. After driving away, Simon then crashed into a police detail and national grid crew, killing 58-year-old Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey, and 36-year-old Roderick Jackson.

Simon allegedly kept driving, hitting at least two other vehicles, before abandoning his vehicle and running away. Simon then ran into a responding Waltham police officer, stealing a cruiser at knifepoint. Finally, Simon crashed that cruiser before being arrested.

Simon is now facing two counts of manslaughter and an armed robbery charge. Ryan says additional charges may be forthcoming.

A wake for Officer Tracey will take place on Thursday and a funeral mass will be held on Friday. According to reports, he was a 28-year veteran of the Waltham Police Department. Jackson’s funeral will be this Saturday in Cambridge.