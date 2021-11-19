Wake held for Chicopee Detective Michael Dion “Badge 1”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling hours are being held from 3 to 7 p.m. at Grise Funeral Home located on 280 Springfield Street in Chicopee Friday.

Springfield Street is Chicopee will be closed to through traffic from 2 to 4 p.m. Law Enforcement walk-through will be at 3 p.m. and calling hours open to the public at 4 p.m.

While on duty and assigned to a road closure traffic assignment last Monday, Detective Michael Dion suffered a heart attack and was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he stayed on life support until he passed on November 10.

The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 20 at Chicopee Comprehensive High School with limited public seating. A procession will leave Grise Funeral home at 10:15 a.m. to Chicopee Comp HS. The public is encouraged to pay their respects to Detective Dion along the route.

(Chicopee Police Department)

Dion was in his 39th year of service, the longest serving member of the department, and received Badge 1 which is given to Senior Patrolman. Dion started as a Police Explorer into a Cadet, then was later appointed a full time police officer on October 24th, 1983 by former Mayor Robert Kumor. In 1998, Dion was assigned to the investigative bureau. Through his career, Dion investigated several homicides and human trafficking cases.

Detective Dion leaves his mother, father, daughter, girlfriend, two sisters, a niece and nephew, along with friends and his police family. Donations to the Dion family may be dropped off at the Chicopee Police Department or any Polish National Credit Union.