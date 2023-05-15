SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning on Monday, several Walgreens locations across western Massachusetts will be offering a new program that promises to deliver items in less than an hour to its customers.
The new program, called “1-Hour Guarantee, Or It’s Free,” will provide myWalgreens members that order same-day delivery online or through their app products in less than an hour. If it is not delivered within an hour of the order, customers can receive a refund of up to $50.
The program runs from May 15 through June 30 at more than 20 locations in western Massachusetts:
- 625 Carew St. – Springfield
- 501 Sumner Ave. – Springfield
- 707 State St. – Springfield
- 381 Cooley St. – Springfield
- 1440 Boston Rd. – Springfield
- 1919 Wilbraham Rd. – Springfield
- 577 Meadow St. – Chicopee
- 1 Saint James Ave. – Chicopee
- 583 James St. – Chicopee
- 60 Springfield St. – Agawam
- 54 Center Sq. – East Longmeadow
- 32 Union St. – Easthampton
- 5 Pierce St. – Greenfield
- 1588 Northampton St. – Holyoke
- 54 East St. – Ludlow
- 1047 Thorndike St. – Palmer
- 592 College Hwy – Southwick
- 240 Avenue A – Turners Falls
- 99 Westfield St. – West Springfield
- 78 Main St. – Westfield
- 7 East Silver St. – Westfield
- 37 Cheshire Rd. – Pittsfield
- 501 North St. – Pittsfield
- 180 Elm St. – Pittsfield
Vitamins, over-the-counter medicine and groceries are available for same-day deliveries. However, alcohol and prescriptions are not allowed to be delivered. Products can also be delivered to wherever you are throughout the day, such as the park, pool or beach.