SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning on Monday, several Walgreens locations across western Massachusetts will be offering a new program that promises to deliver items in less than an hour to its customers.

The new program, called “1-Hour Guarantee, Or It’s Free,” will provide myWalgreens members that order same-day delivery online or through their app products in less than an hour. If it is not delivered within an hour of the order, customers can receive a refund of up to $50.

The program runs from May 15 through June 30 at more than 20 locations in western Massachusetts:

625 Carew St. – Springfield

501 Sumner Ave. – Springfield

707 State St. – Springfield

381 Cooley St. – Springfield

1440 Boston Rd. – Springfield

1919 Wilbraham Rd. – Springfield

577 Meadow St. – Chicopee

1 Saint James Ave. – Chicopee

583 James St. – Chicopee

60 Springfield St. – Agawam

54 Center Sq. – East Longmeadow

32 Union St. – Easthampton

5 Pierce St. – Greenfield

1588 Northampton St. – Holyoke

54 East St. – Ludlow

1047 Thorndike St. – Palmer

592 College Hwy – Southwick

240 Avenue A – Turners Falls

99 Westfield St. – West Springfield

78 Main St. – Westfield

7 East Silver St. – Westfield

37 Cheshire Rd. – Pittsfield

501 North St. – Pittsfield

180 Elm St. – Pittsfield

Vitamins, over-the-counter medicine and groceries are available for same-day deliveries. However, alcohol and prescriptions are not allowed to be delivered. Products can also be delivered to wherever you are throughout the day, such as the park, pool or beach.