Walls of Love display in Springfield gives back to community for those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Supplies are available to those in need hanging on a fence on Worthington Street in Springfield.

The campaign called “Walls of Love” that started in Cleveland, Ohio has made its way to Springfield. Walls of Love has partnered with the Newell Company to provide free essentials, school supplies and hygiene supplies to those in need. The products are displayed on a fence outside the Springfield Fire Department located on 616 Worthington Street.

For more information to those who wish to donate can visit wallsoflove.com.

The nationwide initiative was founded Holly Jackson who overcame homelessness and poverty. She knew first-hand how it felt to be without a home and the necessities needed. In November 2018, Holly started the Walls of Love campaign to give back to her local community in Cleveland. Since then, 1,020 Walls of Love have been placed that provide necessities and winter gear on walls within regions of poverty.