Walmart will soon end sales of ammunition at stores

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Certain types of ammunition and handguns will soon be off the shelves at Walmart stores across the nation.

Some Walmart’s here in western Massachusetts currently carry ammunition. Those stores include Westfield, Hadley, Ware, Orange, Pittsfield, and North Adams.

After selling through its current inventory commitments, Walmart plans to no longer sell .223 and 5.56 caliber ammunition.

This decision comes after the mass shooting that took place at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas last month, and another shooting that happened in Southaven, Mississippi just a few days before that.

“As a whole I think it’s a good thing because it’s out of control, gun violence is completely out of control, it’s a small step but if it will help, it’s good.” Patricia Silverman, Northampton

With Walmart being a nationwide leader in retail, one Smith College student said she hopes other retailers will also take part in this initiative.

“With Walmart doing that, hopefully other stores that have no business selling guns and ammunition will do the same. Also, it send a message to a lot of other stores and other people because Walmart is everywhere.” Maggie Terry

In response to Walmart’s decision, the NRA sent a statement that reads:

“The strongest defense of freedom has always been our free-market economy. It is shameful to see Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites. Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America’s fundamental freedoms. The truth is Walmart’s actions today will not make us any safer. Rather than place the blame on the criminal, Walmart has chosen to victimize law-abiding Americans. Our leaders must be willing to approach the problems of crime, violence and mental health with sincerity and honesty.”

McMilon said Walmart will continue to take constructive steps to reduce the chance that tragedies like the shootings in El Paso and Southaven will never happen again.

