SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Parks Department is accepting applications from bands to perform in Forest Park.

The concert series takes place on the five Thursdays in June from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Forest Park Amphitheater, which is open to the public for free.

June 1

June 8

June 15

June 22

June 29

If you are a band interested in performing on either of these dates, an application is available on Springfield-Ma.gov/park. For additional information call 413-787-6435.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank PBRM Director Patrick Sullivan and his dedicated team for organizing our annual concert series in our iconic and historic Forest Park. This has been a tremendous and popular family-friendly event and I am looking forward to seeing this year’s talented line-up.”