SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At Union Station a lot of people have had to put travel on hold within the last two years.

As we enter a new phase of the pandemic, people are no longer finding those pandemic bargains. Experts say that travelers will feel the effects of the war.

“Everybody’s been a little reluctant to make any really long term plans particularly with the Ukrainian’s situation,” said Donald Sanders of Holyoke.

Inflation is jacking up the price of oil which will likely affect all airline ticket prices, even on domestic routes. Which is why Sanders is sticking to traveling on bus and train. “The CT rail tickets are still very affordable and I think the AM Track tickets are compared to what you pay now in gas.”

As the price of travel increases due to the inflation people are sticking to traveling locally to pinch some pennies.

Traveler Ken Gacioch of Albany told 22News, “The prices are not impacting my travel plans yet… Prices don’t vary that much $20-$30 bucks at the most, if you’re just traveling in the Northeast.”

At this time prices are still normal over at Union Station but as we head into the warmer weeks and months, experts expect prices to go up.