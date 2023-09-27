SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is your local election headquarters, and before November’s election, the Ward 6 democratic committee hosted a meet and greet for residents.

Earlier this Wednesday evening, candidates met with Springfield residents at Alice B. Beal School to speak about their visions for the city. Following last week’s preliminary election, ten at-large candidates and two Ward 6 council candidates will be on the November ballot. Voters tell

22News what they expect from candidates, “be responsible for what the will of the people is, it’s hard to know what that will is,” said Beverley Kelly of Springfield. “One thing I know with inflation, my taxes went up $100 a month so I am hoping they can keep the taxes down.”

Ward 6 has one of only two contested ward races this year and there are two open at-large seats.

