WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Ware postponed the fireworks event scheduled for this weekend due to inclement weather.

The Ware Police Department posted on social media Friday morning that the fireworks celebration at Grenville Park scheduled for Saturday, June 24th has been postponed due to scattered thunderstorms in the forecast. A rescheduled date has been announced for Sunday, July 9th.

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, Chicopee, Easthampton, and Florence are still scheduled for Saturday.