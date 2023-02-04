CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The very worst of the cold is over, but it will be another frigid night Saturday night across western Massachusetts.

This cold over the past few days has been brutal and as we’re getting into the evening the temperature is expected to rise Saturday night.

Historic wind chills across western Massachusetts and the Northeast have had people bundling up. Though we’ve had a more mild winter up until now, this quick but arctic blast has reminded people of how harsh winter can be and how much they miss temperatures that don’t begin with a negative sign.

“Oh it’s very cold, I like it but when it gets like too low then it’s not alright,” said Jose Cubisa from El Salvador.

Now Saturday night will still be very chilly outside but this cold snap will leave us and Sunday as temperatures will be back to warmer than usual with high’s in the 40’s.