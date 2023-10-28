CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As you’ve probably experienced, we saw extremely warm temperatures for this time of year and broke some single day high records.

First let’s look into the meteorological seasons. We’re currently in fall when temperatures average around 52. We’ll see quite the shift from last week’s temperatures as we dip almost 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

This increase in temperatures is due to two factors, a dwelling high pressure system in the north east and higher than average sea temperatures. Looking into the next couple months it could be a more common trend.

New England is getting way above average temperatures over the next couple months. This could almost mean heavier snow due to the moisture in the air.