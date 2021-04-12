Warmer weather brings black bear closer to residential areas

GRANDY, Mass. (WWLP) – As more bears come out for the warmer weather, it’s important to be cautious of the items that could attract these animals close to your home.

According to the state’s website, black bear sightings have been increasing in the Commonwealth for some time. In a video sent to 22News, a black bear snatches a bag of bird seed from a resident’s patio in Granby.

Bears have become dependent on human food, trash, pet food and bird seed. They are likely to cause damage and become a nuisance. Removal of food sources, and securing your trash is key to preventing problems with bears.

If you are experiencing problems with black bears or have questions, contact your nearest wildlife office.