Warmer weather on the way for western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The jet stream moves air from west to east. During the summer months, the jet stream moves more north, towards the poles, allowing for warm air to be ushered into the northern part of the United States.

Currently, the jet stream is moving more northwards as we head into late spring and early summer. This means that warmer weather is on its way, especially here in New England and many people are already enjoying these warmer temperatures.

“It was definitely a tough winter so I’m happy to have the summer and be able to be outside again,” said Haley Baker of Wilbraham.

“Yeah, I’m really happy for consistently warm weather, finally,” added Haluwa Doherty of Northampton.

Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10-day outlook shows that warmer weather is on the way, showing western Massachusetts to be warmer than average.

The average temperature for this time of year is 73 degrees and highs are expected to be in the upper 70s and nearing 80 for the week ahead.

During time of warm and sunny weather it is important to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated while spending time outside.