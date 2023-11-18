CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a warm end to this week, temperatures are expected to drop.

The 22News Storm Team is taking a look at conditions this Thanksgiving week and through the end of November.

The Pioneer Valley had highs just over 50 degrees Saturday but those temperatures drop off this coming Monday when we see highs in the lower 40’s. That is well below average for this time of year. And that trend could continue going into the next 6-10 days.

Following Thanksgiving, there is a cool down expected in the Midwest and Northeast, while temperatures in the west stay pretty warm.

New England, specifically seeing cooler than average temps that could drop into the low 40’s and high 30’s.