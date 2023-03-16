AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A warning from Universities across the commonwealth ahead of St. Patricks Day Weekend, reminding students of the dangers of BORGs.

The latest drinking craze to gain national attention, following Blarney Blowout at UMass Amherst. Boston University’s Health Services issued a warning this week.

They explain that a BORG, short for “blackout rage gallon,” is a mixture of hard liquor, water, flavoring, and sometimes caffeine or electrolytes in a plastic gallon jug. They say it is a misconception that the drink is safer because it contains water and electrolytes for hydration.

Most BORG recipes call for 17 shots of liquor, and even if it were consumed over a long period of time, it’s enough alcohol to cause an emergency.