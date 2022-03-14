CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Fire Marshal is reminding smokers to check to make sure their cigarette is safely out before leaving the area they are in.



State Fire Marshal Ostroskey states, “We’ve got some nice weather in the forecast this week, and after a long winter everyone wants to spend a little more time outdoors.” State Fire Marshal Ostroskey continues, “If you still smoke, please be mindful of the fire hazards when you step out to smoke on a stairway, porch, or balcony.”

One person died in a fire at 63 Wilmont Street in Springfield on Friday morning due to the improper disposal of smoking materials. It is the second deadly fire in western Massachusetts this week.

Fires can start when we least expect them, even around our homes. Simple items like leaves can ignite in moments when a simple double-check can prevent damage. Pay attention, and it is never a bad idea to double-check when you are ready to put out your cigarette and walk away.

Courtesy of State Fire Marshal’s Office

“There are no smoke alarms on the outside of the house, so an exterior fire can grow to a dangerous size before anyone is aware of it,” State Fire Marshal Ostroskey explains. “There’s no safe way to smoke, but if you must smoke then do it responsibly. Use a sturdy ashtray with water or sand and put it out, all the way, every time.”