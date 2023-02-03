HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department is reminding residents to not put flammable objects too close to baseboard heaters.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, a recent fire started with combustibles too close to the baseboard heater. If objects are too close it doesn’t help with airflow and creates a fire hazard under enough heat.

Curtains for example that hang near or above a heater should not be enough to touch the baseboard heater. The fire department also says that furniture that may end up being in front of a baseboard heater should be at least 6 inches away.

On January 22nd last year, a 65-year-old woman in Arlington, Mass. died after a fire started with an electric baseboard heater that either malfunctioned or was in close proximity to combustible items, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

(Holyoke Fire Department)

“Home heating is the second-leading cause of residential fires, and historically they are most common in January,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “It’s important to keep curtains, bedding, clothing, and other items that can burn at least three feet away from a heat source. Our ‘Keep Warm, Keep Safe’ campaign provides helpful information for home heating safety, with resources available in seven languages.”