CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Parvovirus is a growing problem for dogs this spring.

Parvovirus, or parvo, can infect any dog, but it can be especially dangerous for young or unvaccinated dogs. It’s highly contagious and can spread from dog to dog according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Once infected, the virus attacks a dog’s gastrointestinal system. Veterinarians say dogs often stop eating when they’re first infected followed by lethargic behavior.

Vaccines are available, and puppies should receive a dose between 14 and 16 weeks old.