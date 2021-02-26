Warren Fire Department helps arborist stuck in tree

(Warren Fire Department)

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – The fire department in Warren helped an arborist out of a tree after the equipment malfunctioned Thursday afternoon.

According to the Warren Fire Department, crews were called to a residence at around 4:30 p.m. for an arborist stuck approximately 40 feet in a tree. The equipment used for rigging malfunctioned. However, the arborists safety measures worked as intended.

The fire department’s tower truck was able to assist in bringing the arborist down to the ground. The arborist was uninjured and evaluated by EMS.