WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Several days after receiving a report for a missing man in Warren, police are still searching and urge local residents and businesses to check any surveillance cameras they have.

Warren police say on Tuesday around 10:00 a.m., they received a report for a missing man, identified as 57-year-old Robert Holleran of River Street. Holleran was last seen around 7:00 p.m. Monday night. It is unknown what clothes he may be wearing.

Robert Holleran (Credit: Warren Police Department)

Over the last three days, police and other agencies have been searching the surrounding area, including over 1,700 acres of heavily wooded area. Drones, horseback, canines, foot patrols, kayaks, and ATVs have been used in the search. So far, there has been no indication of direction of travel or a possible location of Holleran.

Police are asking residents and nearby businesses to check their surveillance cameras between 7:00 p.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday for any information that may help them find Holleran. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Warren Police Department at 413-436-9595.