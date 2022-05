CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News on NBC at 6 p.m. will be preempted during the Kentucky Derby Saturday.

NBC Sports will air the Kentucky Derby live on Saturday, with coverage starting at 2:30 p.m., the race is expected to begin just before 7 p.m. The 22News 6 p.m. live newscast will be available on The CW Springfield and on WWLP.com.

Watch The CW Springfield over-the-air on channel 22.2, 28.2, on Comcast channels 16 & 820, on Charter channels 13 & 788, and on DirecTV channel 23.