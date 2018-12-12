WATCH: Fire victim, 9-year-old Aleysha, sang beautifully at school talent show

Aleysha Rosario, 9, died along with her four siblings in a fire at her house on Parkcliffe Avenue in Youngstown over the weekend.

The video above of Aleysha singing at a school talent show last May captures a joyful child.

Now classmates at Wilson Elementary in Youngstown are struggling with her death and those of her siblings.

WATCH: School video shows girl killed in fire excited about project

On Tuesday, community members continued to drop off stuffed animals, balloons and candles at the memorial that’s formed in front of the charred house.