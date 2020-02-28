WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders rally in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be bringing his campaign to Springfield Friday.

Sanders will be holding a rally for supporters at the MassMutual Center in downtown Springfield. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the rally itself will start at 7:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entry is on a first come, first served basis.

RSVP HERE: https://events.berniesanders.com/event/249283/

22News anchors Taylor Knight and Don Shipman will be reporting live from Springfield on Sanders visit to the city.

22News will live stream the rally live right here on WWLP.com.

