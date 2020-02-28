WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders rally in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be bringing his campaign to Springfield Friday.
Sanders will be holding a rally for supporters at the MassMutual Center in downtown Springfield. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the rally itself will start at 7:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entry is on a first come, first served basis.
RSVP HERE: https://events.berniesanders.com/event/249283/
22News anchors Taylor Knight and Don Shipman will be reporting live from Springfield on Sanders visit to the city.
22News will live stream the rally live right here on WWLP.com.
Watch 22News Live
List: Events in Downtown Springfield Friday
