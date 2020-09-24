Watch Live: Bright Nights 2020 Announcement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Plans for Bright Nights at Forest Park’s 2020 season were announced at the Barney Carriage House in Forest Park Thursday morning.

The Spirit of Springfield has been working with the City of Springfield to prepare COVID-19 protocols in order to provide a safe and festive holiday event for its 26th season.

“We are so pleased that Bright Nights at Forest Park will continue to be a part of the holiday season. It is important we celebrate each and every holiday while staying safe and healthy,” said Matt. “We want to keep the tradition glowing.”

Bright Nights at Forest Park will open November 25, 2020 through January 3, 2021.

Admission:

$23 per car

$100 for buses

$50 for vehicles with seating from 17 to 30 people

To keep guests safe, the gift shop, amusement rides, horse-drawn wagon, carriage rides, and visits with and Supper with Santa will not be available.

“Bright Nights is needed more than ever now, especially in these challenging and surreal times we are currently living in!,” stated Mayor Sarno. “I’m very pleased that my city team and the Spirit of Springfield have worked together to come up with a safe and acceptable public health model that allows our beloved Bright Nights to continue to bring holiday cheer to all our families from near and far. Also, I am very appreciative of our generous business and philanthropic community for their continued belief and investment in our City of Springfield.”

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt was joined with the event’s co-creator, Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of Springfield’s Department of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management, Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Helen Caulton-Harris, Commissioner for the Springfield Department of Health and Human Services, Mary Kay Wydra, President of the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau, Paul Picknelly, President of Monarch Enterprises, John Sjoberg, Vice Chair of the Spirit of Springfield, Brian Santaniello, Chair of the Springfield Park Commission, Anthony Cignoli, President of A. L. Cignoli Company, members of the Spirit of Springfield Board and Springfield Park Commission, as well as Bright Nights sponsors and supporters.

For more information visit brightnights.org.