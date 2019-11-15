Rail crossing upgrades completed in Longmeadow after DPW worker was killed

LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – Senator Markey and local officials held a ribbon-cutting for the completion of safety upgrades at the Birnie Road Rail Crossing after a Longmeadow DPW worker was killed in 2017.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Eric Lesser, Representative Brian Ashe, and U.S. Senator Ed Markey were joined by members of the Cowles Family and town officials for the ceremony at 11 a.m.

Lights, gates and a warning siren were placed on the rail crossing to prevent a recurrence of five deaths in less than forty years.

“Today is Longmeadow at its best, unfortunately two years and eight months ago, it was Longmeadow at its worst. Unfortunately, with the death of Warren Cowles, a tragedy really did make us come together,” said State Representative Brian Ashe.

Fifty-nine-year-old Warren Cowles was plowing snow near the tracks by Birnie Road around 4:00 p.m. on March 14, 2017, when his truck collided with an Amtrak train that was traveling north to Springfield, clearing tracks.

Warren’s sister Cindy Cowles and other family members became strong advocates for the improved safety features unveiled on Friday, “It’s something that should have been done a long time ago. It never was and this is hopefully going to be it, to protect everyone.”

Tracks in the area of the accident didn’t have any gate arms, lights, or traffic signals that would warn drivers on Birnie Road when an oncoming train is coming.

On October 18, 2018, MassDOT committed $700,000 to help Amtrak make safety improvements at the railroad crossing. There have been seven accidents involving a train at the Birnie Road crossing since 1975, resulting in five deaths.