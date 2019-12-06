WATCH LIVE: Toys for Tots in the 22News lobby

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee.

You can be caught on camera dropping of a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. We would love to hear your story on why you are donating!

Watch 22News Live

Toys for Tots at 22News

Visit our lobby at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee to donate your new, unwrapped toys at any of the dates and time below:

12/2 – 12/6 : 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

: 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. 12/7, 8, 14, and 15 : 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. 12/12, 13, and 16: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The deadline for families in need to sign up for this year’s Toys for Tots was November 16, 2019.

All toy donations stay in western Massachusetts.

Latest News: