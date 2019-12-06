WATCH LIVE: Toys for Tots in the 22News lobby

Breaking News
TOYS FOR TOTS: Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee.

You can be caught on camera dropping of a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. We would love to hear your story on why you are donating!

Visit our lobby at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee to donate your new, unwrapped toys at any of the dates and time below:

  • 12/2 – 12/6: 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • 12/7, 8, 14, and 15: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
  • 12/12, 13, and 16: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The deadline for families in need to sign up for this year’s Toys for Tots was November 16, 2019. 

All toy donations stay in western Massachusetts.

Click here to search for directions to 22News

