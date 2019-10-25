WATCH LIVE: Trick or treating in downtown Westfield

Watch Live
Downtown trick or treating event in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trick or treaters can dress up and visit local shops in downtown Westfield.

The 26th annual downtown trick or treating event in Westfield will be held Friday, October 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participating stores will have a sign to attract children with their parents to local businesses on Elm Street and Main Street.

“Trick or Treaters Welcome Here”

