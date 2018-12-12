WATCH: School video shows girl killed in fire excited about project

Aleysha Rosario, 9, died along with her four siblings in a fire at her house on Parkcliffe Avenue in Youngstown over the weekend.

The video above shows a bright little girl talking about a project last year when she was in third grade.

Now classmates at Wilson Elementary in Youngstown are struggling with her death and those of her siblings.

Aleysha’s fourth grade teacher is going to take the days ahead one at a time, helping students cope with their loss and cherish their memories of her.

On Tuesday, community members continued to drop off stuffed animals, balloons and candles at the memorial that’s formed in front of the charred house.