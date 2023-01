FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WWLP) – A story about the catch of a lifetime!

Twelve-year-old Campbell Keenan from Southampton was on a family fishing trip off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida when he caught a great white shark. Keenan said the day started off slow until eventually something grabbed his line and dragged it about 300 yards.

He battled for nearly an hour and eventually reeled in the 10-foot-long great white.