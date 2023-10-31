CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Depending on your threshold for thrillers, the Halloween season may give some people nightmares from going to haunted houses, watching horror movies, or even trick-or-treaters in spooky costumes.

The sleep experts at MattressNextDay analyzed Google search data to reveal which states are most plagued by nightmares. Massachusetts is ranked as the #1 state where victims of nightmares are searched such as teeth falling out or being trapped in an endless pit. For every 10,000 residents, over 1,000 of us are searching nightmares.

Top states plagued by nightmares in 2023:

Massachusetts – 1,011 per 10,000 residents Delaware – 937 per 10,000 residents Nevada – 935 per 10,000 residents Vermont- 901 per 10,000 residents Rhode Island – 889 per 10,000 residents

Martin Seeley, CEO and Sleep Expert at MattressNextDay said, “While watching scary movies will put you on edge, there has been no clear indicator that disturbing content like gory films will cause you to have nightmares. But we do advise cutting down on that screen time before bed, as light emitted by devices can negatively impact sleep.”

Seeley also said that a common myth such as eating cheese before bed doesn’t lead to nightmares.