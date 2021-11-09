Water and sewer bill assistance available to Springfield and Ludlow homeowners

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield and Ludlow residents may be eligible to receive a credit on their water and sewer bill.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, applications are being accepted for the Customer Assistance Program (CAP) for fiscal year 2022. A one-time credit of $125 is available for low-income, single-family homeowners who have a water and/or sewer account.

Customers who qualify will have to meet the household income of 60% or below the state median income based on household size. Applications are available through June 30, 2022 at waterandsewer.org/cap and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additional Commission assistance programs available on the water and sewer website or by calling 413-452-1300 include: