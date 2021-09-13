Water leak detection being performed in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working in East Longmeadow to perform a town wide leak detection survey on water mains.

According to the Town of East Longmeadow, Consulting Engineering Inc. from Strongsville, Ohio will be inspecting 115 miles of the town’s water mains to detect leaks. The engineering company will be working in roadways during the daytime however, some will be performed at night on busier streets and intersections.

If you have any questions, contact the Water and Sewer Department at 413-525-5400.