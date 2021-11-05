Water main break at Wolf Swamp Road and Shaker Road in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a water main break at the intersection of Wolf Swamp Road and Shaker Road in Longmeadow Friday morning.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, the area is closed and drivers are being detoured while the DPW works to repair the water main break. Residents may have low water pressure as crews work to restore the water service.

Drivers may experience delays and are asked to avoid the area.