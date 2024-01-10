LYNN, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main in Lynn erupted Tuesday morning, shooting water into the air for hours.

Due to the low temperatures, that water froze over almost everything it got on. The water main break occurred in the area of Ocean Street and Route 1A on Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Water Resource Authority said the break was caused by an air valve burst.

Crews worked to shut off the water, and they also salted and sanded the roads and sidewalks.

Water service was not interrupted for the homes and businesses that are in that area.