MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a water main break on Palmer Road in Monson Friday afternoon.

According to the Monson Police Department, residents may experience water issues while the DPW works to repair a water main break in the area of 90 Palmer Road. Traffic may be delayed in the area.

(Monson Police Department)

