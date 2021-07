CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a water main issue on Fuller Road in Chicopee Friday afternoon.

According to the City of Chicopee, water will be shut off to all businesses and residents from Old Fuller Road up to Baskin Drive. A repair is being made to a water main issue during construction.

According to WAZE, there is significate traffic delays in there area. There is no estimated time of when the repairs will be completed.