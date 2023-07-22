WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The rain over the past few days has cleared for much of western Massachusetts and local residents are taking advantage of the sunshine.

Madison Walker from Granby says her family owns a few kayaks and canoes and have plans to go to Lake Champlain in New York so she wanted to learn some water safety tips.

“We wanted to learn more about boating safety, we have three young kids, all under the age of six, so it is important that we know the laws and what we can do to be the most safe,” said Walker.

Matthew Chenier from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary told 22News it’s important for people to be aware of the water conditions before going in. He says the recent rain that we have been getting throughout the Pioneer Valley makes it harder to see what is in the water which can be a safety risk.

“If you do go in the water, it is very brown and if we have to try and find you it is going to be very difficult,” said Chenier. He explained, “Flattening trees and debris are coming down the rivers so a lot of those are below the water so you don’t see them until it is too late and it is like being battered by a battering ram so it can be very costly to you.”

He says people should also avoid water recreation in an area with strong moving currents which can cause people to drown. And safety experts recommend that people wear a U.S. coast guard approved life jacket when taking part in any water activities.

According to a U.S. Coast Guard report, more than 80-percent of boating fatalities could have been saved by wearing a life jacket. Safety experts also say it’s good to have a life jacket that inflates, includes a light, and a whistle in the case of an emergency.