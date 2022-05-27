SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – With many heading out on the water this weekend for Memorial Day, 22News is working for you with some water safety tips.

Whether you are swimming, boating, or kayaking take into account this advice for staying safe.

One of the most important things is to always be aware of your surroundings and never go out alone.

Experts suggest to have a map handy and life vests, and don’t forget to properly inspect your boat and

do proper maintenance. Practicing good water competency can help prevent injuries or fatal drownings during this time of year.

22News spoke to Kurt Saunders, the owner of Saunders Boat Livery, on ways to stay safe in the open water, “Be careful with paying attention to where you’re boating and use your PFTs and life jackets, things like that. It’s the most important and just always be aware of what’s going on in your surroundings, watch what’s going on around you and neighbor boaters, and anything else that might come up all of a sudden.”

In 2021 more than 50 people died by drowning, so its important to take the right precautions

before taking a dip.