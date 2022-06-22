ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – Athol residents are asked to follow a mandatory outdoor water use restriction that was put in effect Monday.

Between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., residents are asked to avoid using water for nonessential tasks such as watering and irrigation of lawns, as well as washing vehicles, exterior of buildings, driveways, or sidewalks, unless it is necessary for safety or construction.

The water use mandate is required due to three consecutive days of low water levels recorded on the Millers River at the river gauge in Erving. The restriction will be removed once the Millers River is above recommended water levels for seven consecutive days.

Connecticut River Valley in Mild Drought Status

The state’s Drought Management Task Force has issued a Level 1-Mild Drought warning for the Connecticut River Valley and Central regions of the state.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EOEEA), the state has experienced lower than average rainfall this spring. The state suggests these drought guidelines for both residents and businesses using municipal water or private wells:

For Region in Level 1 – Mild Drought-

Residents and Businesses:

Toilets, faucets and showers are more than 60% of indoor use. Make sure yours are WaterSense efficient.

Limit outdoor watering to 1 day a week (only from 5:00PM – 9:00AM), or less frequently if required by your water supplier

Short- and Medium-Term Steps for Communities: