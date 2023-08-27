WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – National Cinema Day is here and it celebrates movie lovers across the country and encourages everyone to return to the theaters.

For National Cinema Day, everyone is encouraged to go watch a movie in theaters and relive that special feeling of seeing their favorite star on the big screen, according to the National Day Calander.

Movies have been around since the 1800s and Louis Le Prince came up with the idea of moving images on a screen. He invented the Praxinoscope, which was a single-lens camera that could take 12 frames per second. Le Prince was in the process of getting a patent for his invention when he was killed by an unknown person. Le Prince was still the inspiration for an industry that still awes us just as much as the original movies did.

Some ways that you can celebrate National Cinema Day are by going to the movies with friends and family, buying movie tickets as a gift, renting a movie theater for a private party, researching the history of the movies, or purchasing a movie ticket for $4.

The $4 movie tickets will take place on Sunday in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 thousand screens.

Major chains, including Cinemark, AMC, and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as well as Greenfield Garden Cinema.

Cinemark in West Springfield is showing the following movies on Sunday with $1 off any-size popcorn, soda and candy:

Oppenheimer

American Graffiti 50th Anniversary

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story

Retribution

Regal MGM Springfield is showing the following movies on Sunday:

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story

Blue Beetle

Strays

Barbie

Oppenheimer

The Equalizer 3

Greenfield Garden Cinema is showing the following movies on Sunday:

Fathom First: Golda

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story

Theater Camp

American Graffiti 50th Anniversary

Strays

Blue Beetle

Barbie

Oppenheimer

AMC Theatres in Plainville is showing the following movie on Sunday:

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story