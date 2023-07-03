CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When you think Fourth of July, some of the first things that come to mind are pool parties, backyard cookouts, and watching fireworks shows at night. But what if it’s raining?
The Fourth of July is looking to start with some morning showers becoming a mix of sun and clouds for the late morning into the afternoon in western Massachusetts. There is a chance for pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.
If you are spending the Fourth of July somewhere that has rain on the forecast, there are several great ways to celebrate the Fourth of July inside, according to Bustle.
- DIY Fourth of July Food Projects– There are tons of red, white, and blue DIY foods that you and your friends or family can try to whip up in the kitchen. Try making some Fourth of July-themed drinks, stars and stripes-themed pie crust dippers, flag-colored daiquiris, red, white, and blue sliders, and a refreshing, festive-looking salad.
- Fourth-Inspired Movie Viewing Party– Whether you put on Jaws, Captain America, Independence Day, Born on the Fourth of July, or Forrest Gump, you seriously can’t go wrong.
- American History Trivia Competition– Try your hand at Kahoot, get one person to search up some online trivia and be the judge of the rest, or get a legit American History Trivia game and watch things get real.
- American Food Cook-In– Open up a Google doc, assign some friends to bring certain dishes, and have a Southern-style cook-in, with foods such as apple pie with vanilla ice cream, hamburgers, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, collard greens, biscuits, fried chicken, and grilled cheese with tomato soup.
- Karaoke– One way to get in the spirit on Independence Day is to have a patriotic-themed karaoke party. Get dressed in red, white, and blue and sit in your living room singing some of your favorite tunes, such as “Party in the USA.”
- Red, White, and Blue Fashion Show– Bring as many clothes as you can and give yourselves a limited amount of time to put together the patriotic looks. Turn your hallway into a runway and rate each other’s completed looks. The person who can make a red, white. and blue outfit looks the best, wins!
- Play Board Games– Celebrate the holiday by gathering in your living room with friends or family and trying to win at any board game, such as Monopoly.