CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When you think Fourth of July, some of the first things that come to mind are pool parties, backyard cookouts, and watching fireworks shows at night. But what if it’s raining?

The Fourth of July is looking to start with some morning showers becoming a mix of sun and clouds for the late morning into the afternoon in western Massachusetts. There is a chance for pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

If you are spending the Fourth of July somewhere that has rain on the forecast, there are several great ways to celebrate the Fourth of July inside, according to Bustle.