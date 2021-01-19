Ways to deter porch pirates

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The holidays might be over, but local police departments are reminding people to be on the lookout for porch pirates.

According to a 2020 Package Theft Survey, over half of the respondents who online shopped said that their packages were stolen by porch pirates last year.

Danusia Liszka, Chicopee Police Spokesman, said there are ways to help make sure your package won’t be stolen. One way is to follow the tracking data on your package and know the delivery date.

You can also request that your package is not left at your front door, or have is placed somewhere discretely.

“Another measure is installing doorbell cameras, therefore they can see when their packages are delivered,” Liszka said.

Lizska added that motion sensor lights can deter thieves from going onto your porch. Another option is to have packages sent to a different location, especially if you won’t be home on the scheduled delivery day.