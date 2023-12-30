CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When setting New Year resolutions, it is a lot easier to write them down than stick to the goal. So what’s the trick to keeping them?

New Year’s resolutions are a great way to kick off a new year, full of optimism and the belief that it’s within their power to break bad habits, obtain healthy ones, and otherwise improve their lives.

Others see New Year’s resolutions as another way to set themselves up for failure and disappoint themselves when they ditch the goal the second week of January.

What can you do to make sure that you keep your resolutions? Real Simple offers these tips to help you stay on track:

Keep your resolutions realistic

Start small and realistically to set yourself up for success. It’s easier to stick to your resolution if you have a chance of achieving your goal.

Choose your words carefully

When it comes to resolutions, the words you use can have an impact on the outcome. When you make your resolutions, use verbiage such as ‘I want to’ rather than ‘I should.’

Turn a resolution into a routine

The key to keeping New Year’s resolutions is incorporating them into some sort of routine. Think about how you can incorporate your resolutions, such as health and fitness, into your daily routine.

Tell people about it

Whenever setting any kind of goal, there’s always the temptation to keep it to yourself, that way, if you don’t end up reaching it, no one’s any the wiser. Telling someone, however, they can help hold you accountable.

Be specific

Resolutions are known to be more attainable when they’re concrete rather than vague.

Pace yourself

As you set your resolutions, practice slowing down. Start with a specific, achievable main goal and support it with a few clear, incremental micro-goals.

Avoid last year’s failed resolutions

If you have the same resolutions every year, and you aren’t accomplishing them, then something’s wrong. Change up your resolution and don’t make it the same as last year’s failed one.