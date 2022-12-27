SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Frigid temperatures hit western Massachusetts this weekend, disrupting travel and holiday plans and this cold weather can also have a negative impact on your car.

It doesn’t take long for winter weather conditions to wreak havoc on your car if it’s not properly maintained. Simple actions, like making sure you have enough windshield wiper fluid and keeping your gas tank full can help prevent car problems.

22News spoke with Dan Greenberg of City Tire in Springfield who said dead batteries and low tire pressure are a few examples of common winter car issues.

“Number one, you cannot be without a good battery. Obviously, you want to check the air pressure in your tires and make sure you’ve got plenty of tread,” said Dan Greenberg, VP of City Tire in Springfield.

Getting snow tires or all weather tires ahead of wintery weather is a must, and when possible, it’s recommended you park your car under a covered area to protect your battery from harsh conditions.

It’s also typically recommended that you get your car battery checked before the winter arrives, but this weekend’s expected warmer weather may be a good opportunity to check the status of your battery before temperatures drop again.