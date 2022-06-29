CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 4th of July weekend is fast approaching, and there is a chance that we could see some thunderstorms over the weekend.

Dozens of people die each from being struck by lightning so it’s important to know what to do when a thunderstorm approaches your location. Always remember when thunder roars, stay indoors.

If You Are Outside

Go indoors immediately. If you cannot get inside, take shelter in a vehicle.

If you are in an open area, go to a low place such as a ravine or valley and watch out for flash flooding.

If you are in a forest, seek shelter in a low area under a growth of small trees.

If you are boating or swimming, get to land and seek shelter immediately.

If You Are in a Car

Stay in your car if you are on the road. If driving conditions worsen, find a safe place to pull over and park.

Avoid touching metal or other surfaces in and on your vehicle.

If You Are Inside a Building

Stay away from windows and doors. Strong thunderstorms can cause flying debris that could do significant damage.

Avoid using a corded telephone, except for emergencies. Cordless or cellular telephones are safe to use. Unplug appliances, air conditioners, and other electrical items like computers to avoid damage from a power surge.

Avoid showering, bathing, washing dishes, or doing laundry. Plumbing and bathroom fixtures can conduct electricity.

Avoid contact with metal objects (yard equipment, motorcycles, bicycles, etc.).

Stay inside until at least 30 minutes after you last hear thunder or see lightning.

If You Are in a Boat

Preferably stay off and definitely get off, the water whenever weather conditions are threatening.

Have an adequate lightning protection system installed and have it inspected regularly.

Never go boating without knowing the forecast.

Stay in the center of the cabin if the boat is so designed. If no enclosure (cabin) is available, stay low in the boat. Don’t be a “stand-up human” lightning mast!

Keep arms and legs in the boat. Do not dangle them in the water.

Discontinue fishing, water skiing, tubing, swimming or other water activities when there is lightning or even when weather conditions look threatening. The first lightning strike can be a mile or more in front of an approaching thunderstorm cloud.

Disconnect and do not use or touch the major electronic equipment, including the radio, throughout the duration of the storm.

Lower, remove or tie down the radio antenna and other protruding devices if they are not part of a lightning protection system.

