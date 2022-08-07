WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is still in the middle of a drought which has been causing drier than normal conditions in our area. Local fire departments, like in West Springfield are reminding people to take precautions to prevent a brush fire.

Camp fires

Grilling or cooking food outside

Open burning

Improperly disposing a cigarette

Or improperly disposing of other burning materials

Those are just some of the things that can quickly cause a fire in these dry conditions.

Experts say avoid activities that involve fire and sparks when the weather is hot, dry, and windy. If you are camping, make sure your campfire is in a location far from flammable materials like brush or decaying leaves, never leave it unattended, and extinguish it completely when you are done using it.

Lieutenant Tony Spear of the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News, “Even the little rain that we get is not enough to hydrate the vegetation. It’s very important now more than ever that people are mindful about how they dispose of smoking materials.”

Fireworks, off-road vehicles, and even equipment like chainsaws can cause sparks and ignite a fire in dry, windy conditions.