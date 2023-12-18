CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During severe weather, your house might endure the brutal conditions that come with storms, hurricanes, blizzards, and more.

It is important to make sure that your home is protected at all times and to not wait until there is severe weather to prepare. Wind, rain, snow, and other weather conditions can severely impact your home in ways that you might not anticipate.

The National Association of Home Builders has some tips on how to make sure that your home is safe in severe weather.

Review Your Insurance Policies

It is important to look over your insurance policies to make sure you’re covered for losses incurred as a result of a natural disaster or brutal storms. Damage that is caused by flooding, earthquakes, and hurricanes is generally not covered by your regular homeowner’s policy but can be purchased separately.

Seal any Windows and Doors

Try to prevent any wind and water from entering through windows, cracks, entry doors, and garage doors. The wind that funnels through your house pushes upward and could lift the roof, allowing heavy rains to damage the interior of your home.

Make your own Storm Shutters

You can make your own set of shutters out of ¾ inch marine plywood or metal storm panels. Make sure they overlap the windows on all sides by four inches. Then mark them so you know which window they fit. Don’t forget to make shutters for your skylight windows.

These shutters can help protect your home from all rainstorms that are accompanied by high winds, not just hurricanes.

Remember Your Roof

A roof that is in good condition can help shield your home’s interior from the storm outside. Roof work is another essential step in preparing your house to withstand a severe storm.

Apply sealing on chimneys or vent pipes to help prevent water from seeping into your home. Hire a contractor to check the structural integrity of the roof system.

Clean out any clogged gutters and downspouts. If the rain that accompanies a heavy storm can’t run through the gutters and downspouts, it will spill over the sides, landing in areas where it can soak through to the foundation, causing flooding and damage.

Clean out your yard

Remove all dead and dying limbs from your trees, and secure lawn furniture, trashcans, flowerpots, and other yard ornaments.

Disconnect and remove exterior television antennas from the roof. Take all lawn furniture, grills, potted plants, and other lawn accessories inside your home. If you can’t secure any lawn furniture or other outdoor items, bring them inside as well.

Prepare for a Shelter-in-Place

Stock your cupboards and closets with anything you might need if you have to take shelter inside your house during a summer storm. Keep a battery-operated radio, several flashlights in case you lose electricity, and plastic sheeting to cover exposed areas.

Stash canned foods and other non-perishable food items in your cupboards in case you can’t get out to the supermarket for a while. Pile blankets into your closets in case you lose electricity and your house becomes cold.